Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

