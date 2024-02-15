CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,521 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $67,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.1 %

CBRE stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.