CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,465 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $54,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock traded up $7.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 1,558,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

