CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.36

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 247200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

