Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Gina Clark Sells 1,100 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $239.38.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

