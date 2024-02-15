Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.55

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 11879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

