Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE LEU opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

