Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.59

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 405788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $104,099.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,602.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $700,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,057 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 372,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

