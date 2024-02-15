Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Certara by 14,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

