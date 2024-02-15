Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 6,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $48,924,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 55.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,340 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

