CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

CervoMed Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $92,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $921,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

