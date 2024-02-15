CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.10. CEVA has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CEVA by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CEVA by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CEVA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

