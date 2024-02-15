CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.39% of CGI worth $90,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 805,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CGI by 583.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.41. 14,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

