Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $240.15. 388,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

