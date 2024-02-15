Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.64 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

