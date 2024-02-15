Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 270,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

