Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.84. 257,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse
In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
