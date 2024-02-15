Chimerix’s (CMRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chimerix

Chimerix Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.