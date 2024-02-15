Chimerix’s (CMRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Chimerix
Chimerix Stock Up 1.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chimerix
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.