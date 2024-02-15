Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,938 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

