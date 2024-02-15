CIBC Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $61.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by CIBC from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:MGA opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

