CIBC Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Saputo stock opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.69. The company has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00. In related news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. Insiders have purchased 15,405 shares of company stock worth $415,145 over the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

