Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

