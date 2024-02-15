Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.680-3.740 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after buying an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

