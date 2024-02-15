Citigroup Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $285.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $271.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.89.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $8,874,303 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

