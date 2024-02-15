Citigroup Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIXT. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $755.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

