Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

CLNE opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after buying an additional 184,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

