Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.45. 25,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,355. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.