Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
CLH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.45. 25,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,355. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors
In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
