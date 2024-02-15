CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.23

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 7942086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

