CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.09. The stock had a trading volume of 438,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

