CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) PT Raised to $48.00

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $199,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $14,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

