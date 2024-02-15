CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 31218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
CNA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.
CNA Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 39.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Loews Corp raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $199,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 174.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
