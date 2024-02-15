CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $764,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

