Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,692 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 75,477 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 231,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

