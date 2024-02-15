Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,692 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 75,477 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 231,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Stock Average Calculator
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.