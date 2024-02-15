Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE STK opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $34.31.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.