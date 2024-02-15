Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Stephen E. Babson Sells 2,411 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,428.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.