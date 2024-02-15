Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Stephen E. Babson Sells 2,411 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.
