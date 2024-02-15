Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans $1.37 Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3732 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $77.82.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
