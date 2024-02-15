Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.09. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

