Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 50,709 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

