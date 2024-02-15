Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Purchases $19,925.70 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Jefferson F. Sandlin purchased 510 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $19,925.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 510 shares in the company, valued at $19,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $712.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
See Also
