Comparing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) & Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Granite City Food & Brewery alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and CAVA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group $681.47 million 9.00 -$58.99 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAVA Group.

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group -1.12% -13.72% -0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite City Food & Brewery and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A CAVA Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.69%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.