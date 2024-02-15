Comparing iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iTeos Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 2 1 0 2.33

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 249.14%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.35 $96.65 million ($1.73) -5.85 Inhibrx $2.19 million 811.27 -$145.23 million ($4.25) -8.84

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A -9.72% -8.61% Inhibrx -42,880.00% -424.05% -66.76%

Volatility & Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

