Comparing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.62 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.36 Oportun Financial $352.01 million 0.37 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.89

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 103.06%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $7.36, suggesting a potential upside of 95.67%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.