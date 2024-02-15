Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.62 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Compound has a total market cap of $470.87 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $58.29 or 0.00110489 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00033025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,630 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,629.98669673 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.46086593 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $37,271,304.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.