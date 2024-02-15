CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED Announces Dividend

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

