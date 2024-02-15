Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 109,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

