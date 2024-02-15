Contrasting ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leidos and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $14.40 billion 1.16 $693.00 million $1.04 116.83 ECARX $515.70 million 0.22 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -5.60

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 9 0 2.82 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leidos and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Leidos presently has a consensus target price of $123.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.70%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Leidos.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 0.97% 22.27% 7.57% ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Volatility & Risk

Leidos has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats ECARX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

