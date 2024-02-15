Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $6,621,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Core & Main by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,226,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after buying an additional 528,811 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

