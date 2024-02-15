Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,765,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $44.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

