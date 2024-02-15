CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on CXW. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE CXW opened at $14.11 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in CoreCivic by 13.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 672,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

