Cormark Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$998.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

